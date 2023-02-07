Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Popular (BPOP)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of Popular Inc (BPOP). This represents 3.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 5.82% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.70% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Popular is $87.31. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.70% from its latest reported closing price of $70.02.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is $2,294MM, a decrease of 23.06%. The projected annual EPS is $10.20, a decrease of 30.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BPOP is 0.4253%, an increase of 1.7492%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 77,265K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,318,908 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988,811 shares, representing a decrease of 50.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 63.99% over the last quarter.

Polaris Capital Management holds 3,259,178 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289,378 shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,233,367 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033,357 shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 7.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,216,922 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,169,699 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286,961 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 82.73% over the last quarter.

Popular Declares $0.55 Dividend

Popular said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $70.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Popular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

