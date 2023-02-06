Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in PGT (PGTI)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of PGT, Inc. (PGTI). This represents 7.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 4.62MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.44% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PGT is $25.63. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from its latest reported closing price of $22.20.

The projected annual revenue for PGT is $1,545MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, an increase of 11.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGT. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PGTI is 0.1995%, an increase of 15.8442%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 59,507K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,387,159 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,181,013 shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 34.15% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,459,409 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889,123 shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management holds 1,900,221 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030,626 shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 28.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,721,054 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691,679 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 33.58% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,590,464 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621,886 shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 31.74% over the last quarter.

PGT Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.