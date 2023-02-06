Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.86MM shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC). This represents 6.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 11.95MM shares and 7.74% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.25% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Performance Food Group is $72.27. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.25% from its latest reported closing price of $61.12.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Food Group is $59,241MM, an increase of 16.13%. The projected annual EPS is $3.77, an increase of 184.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 6.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PFGC is 0.3972%, an increase of 3.5541%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 192,832K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,440,070 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420,604 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 1.43% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,844,817 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849,340 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,614,772 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,562,363 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 1.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,529,482 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457,197 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,430,531 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220,145 shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Built on the many proud histories of their family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping customers thrive, the company markets and delivers quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base.

