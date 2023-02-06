Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.70MM shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 11.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 4.90MM shares and 12.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.40% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.40% from its latest reported closing price of $10.89.

The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners is $660MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.84, an increase of 93.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PWP is 0.0838%, a decrease of 13.1510%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 58,200K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,727,686 shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728,631 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 3,338,060 shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316,360 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,083,911 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683,499 shares, representing a decrease of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 80.06% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,905,231 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548,177 shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 44.43% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,521,313 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,538 shares, representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 637.79% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Declares $0.07 Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022 received the payment on September 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $10.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 5.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.