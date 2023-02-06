Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Patrick Industries (PATK)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 4.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.65MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patrick Industries is $66.64. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $77.19.

The projected annual revenue for Patrick Industries is $4,326MM, a decrease of 14.80%. The projected annual EPS is $8.38, a decrease of 46.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patrick Industries. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PATK is 0.1140%, a decrease of 8.9457%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 23,870K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,590,389 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526,065 shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 10.55% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 700,000 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 9.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 651,206 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646,216 shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 499,925 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505,919 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 8.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 478,124 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494,319 shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Patrick Industries Declares $0.45 Dividend

Patrick Industries said on November 11, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022 received the payment on December 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $77.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Patrick Industries Background Information

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products and building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, residential housing, high-rise, hospitality, kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets and operates coast-to-coast in various locations throughout the United States and in Canada, China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures and tile systems, thermoformed shower surrounds, specialty bath and closet building products, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wire harnesses, boat covers, towers, tops and frames, electrical systems components including instrument and dash panels, softwoods lumber, interior passage doors, air handling products, RV painting, slotwall panels and components, aluminum fuel tanks, and CNC molds and composite parts and other products. The Company also distributes drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, appliances, cement siding, raw and processed lumber, FRP products, interior passage doors, roofing products, tile, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, various marine aftermarket products, and other miscellaneous products, in addition to providing transportation and logistics services.

