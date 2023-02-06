Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Owens & Minor (OMI)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 10.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens & Minor is $21.25. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of $22.39.

The projected annual revenue for Owens & Minor is $10,237MM, an increase of 3.70%. The projected annual EPS is $2.43, an increase of 46.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens & Minor. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 6.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OMI is 0.1448%, a decrease of 27.9715%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 88,121K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,579,323 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309,534 shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 18.27% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,060,832 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751,471 shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 9.08% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,689,000 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507,700 shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 45.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,162,493 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140,822 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 19.31% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,000,000 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Declares $0.00 Dividend

Owens & Minor said on October 29, 2021 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.01 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2021 received the payment on December 31, 2021. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $22.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.55%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 7.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.53 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Owens & Minor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

