Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Oportun Financial (OPRT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.06MM shares of Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT). This represents 3.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.58MM shares and 7.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 58.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.24% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oportun Financial is $11.88. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 55.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.65.

The projected annual revenue for Oportun Financial is $1,161MM, an increase of 42.31%. The projected annual EPS is $2.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OPRT is 0.0482%, a decrease of 27.0523%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 26,021K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,408,691 shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,413,952 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420,567 shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 44.63% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,782,554 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,063,348 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848,335 shares, representing an increase of 20.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 28.34% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 944,556 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oportun Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oportun Financial Corp. is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $9.8 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states.

