Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI). This represents 0.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.20MM shares and 5.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.97% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $57.26. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.97% from its latest reported closing price of $56.15.

The projected annual revenue for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $1,856MM, an increase of 4.37%. The projected annual EPS is $1.63, an increase of 8.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OLLI is 0.2731%, an increase of 4.8282%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 78,919K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,541,717 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,774,471 shares, representing a decrease of 27.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 24.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,118,545 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,518,593 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081,196 shares, representing an increase of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 49.48% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,500,988 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853,667 shares, representing a decrease of 94.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 65.09% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,870,203 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878,175 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

