Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nuvei (NVEI.U)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.05MM shares of Nuvei Corp (NVEI.U). This represents 9.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 6.33MM shares and 10.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvei. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:NVEI.U is 0.2080%, an increase of 5.1614%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 57,973K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,466,316 shares

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,078,574 shares

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 3,078,053 shares

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,683,545 shares

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,485,261 shares

