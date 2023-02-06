Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.53MM shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). This represents 4.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.69MM shares and 5.48% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.85% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is $572.17. The forecasts range from a low of $378.75 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.85% from its latest reported closing price of $440.64.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is $38,225MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual EPS is $22.81, a decrease of 27.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 2.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOC is 0.4838%, an increase of 4.7166%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 160,860K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,233,419 shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,280,616 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 5.02% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,646,394 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177,097 shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 28.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,254,838 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,434,390 shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,153,197 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120,790 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,582,672 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218,841 shares, representing a decrease of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Northrop Grumman Declares $1.73 Dividend

Northrop Grumman said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share ($6.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.73 per share.

At the current share price of $440.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northrop Grumman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Its 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

