Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Niu Technologies (NIU)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Niu Technologies (NIU). This represents 1.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.98MM shares and 6.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 83.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.37% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Niu Technologies is $12.78. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 145.37% from its latest reported closing price of $5.21.

The projected annual revenue for Niu Technologies is $5,199MM, an increase of 46.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.48, an increase of 663.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Niu Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NIU is 0.0734%, a decrease of 32.0680%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.13% to 26,730K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,479,874 shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,442,590 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIU by 48.43% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,377,939 shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479,874 shares, representing a decrease of 62.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIU by 24.94% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 2,251,641 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389,963 shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIU by 51.13% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,135,436 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301,438 shares, representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIU by 47.15% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,162,675 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services.

