Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.01MM shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV). This represents 0.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.06MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.46% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myovant Sciences is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.46% from its latest reported closing price of $26.88.

The projected annual revenue for Myovant Sciences is $423MM, an increase of 11.52%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.80.

Fund Sentiment

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myovant Sciences. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 25.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MYOV is 0.1814%, an increase of 112.0539%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 34,790K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 5,912,639 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919,639 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 46.52% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,953,841 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,449,107 shares, representing a decrease of 37.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,947,906 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,771,803 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985,782 shares, representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 29.07% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,271,756 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260,670 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYOV by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Myovant Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Myovant Sciences has one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Its lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Myovant Sciences is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is its majority shareholder.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.