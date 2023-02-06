Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 3.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.97MM shares and 5.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.28% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is $380.20. The forecasts range from a low of $343.40 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.28% from its latest reported closing price of $301.07.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is $33,345MM, an increase of 10.04%. The projected annual EPS is $19.85, an increase of 36.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MOH is 0.3094%, an increase of 9.4176%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 66,872K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,505,982 shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505,953 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 24.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,407,600 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,145,890 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287,296 shares, representing a decrease of 99.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 23.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,087,808 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,728,035 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728,827 shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

