Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.02MM shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX). This represents 5.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.15MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.37% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirati Therapeutics is $72.74. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.37% from its latest reported closing price of $52.57.

The projected annual revenue for Mirati Therapeutics is $85MM, an increase of 623.78%. The projected annual EPS is $-13.80.

Fund Sentiment

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirati Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRTX is 0.4094%, an increase of 17.2064%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 67,606K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,550,555 shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aviva Holdings holds 3,135,966 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,784,796 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866,863 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,000,000 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 2,000,000 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650,000 shares, representing an increase of 67.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTX by 125.93% over the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Background Information

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

