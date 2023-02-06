Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Middleby (MIDD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.22MM shares of Middleby Corp (MIDD). This represents 7.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.65MM shares and 8.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Middleby is $171.02. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of $160.12.

The projected annual revenue for Middleby is $4,165MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual EPS is $9.85, an increase of 32.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middleby. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MIDD is 0.2404%, an increase of 0.9673%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 65,951K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,994,835 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867,622 shares, representing an increase of 28.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 55.12% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,443,356 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344,589 shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,339,385 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046,457 shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 20.48% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,293,777 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617,520 shares, representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 2,063,942 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Middleby Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Inline Filling Systems®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Meheen®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Tank®, Taylor®, Thor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®, Wells® Wild Goose® and Wunder-Bar®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.