Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment (MTG)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.21MM shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG). This represents 5.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 22.47MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.52% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is $16.51. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from its latest reported closing price of $14.17.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is $1,218MM, an increase of 3.86%. The projected annual EPS is $2.16, a decrease of 20.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTG is 0.2142%, a decrease of 2.1995%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 342,530K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 24,509,523 shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,227,237 shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,559,445 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,430,237 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 9,243,000 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,722,000 shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 81.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,036,592 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,118,247 shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 5.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,867,179 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,902,379 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 1.85% over the last quarter.

MGIC Investment Declares $0.10 Dividend

MGIC Investment said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.31%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=166).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MGIC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

