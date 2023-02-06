Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.86MM shares and 5.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury Systems is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of $55.25.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury Systems is $1,050MM, an increase of 5.00%. The projected annual EPS is $2.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury Systems. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRCY is 0.2666%, a decrease of 18.5144%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 71,847K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,264,541 shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,473,369 shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 3,772,291 shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943,060 shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 3,336,002 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235,880 shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 35.60% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,494,437 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402,524 shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,151,585 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417,585 shares, representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCY by 43.50% over the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community.

