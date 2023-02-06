Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.11MM shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN). This represents 4.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies is $23.80. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of $21.20.

The projected annual revenue for Maxeon Solar Technologies is $1,588MM, an increase of 65.75%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.56.

Fund Sentiment

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 15.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MAXN is 0.2355%, an increase of 53.0967%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 31,450K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 8,799,684 shares representing 19.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,859,942 shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354,080 shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,172,445 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430,951 shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 69.79% over the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 1,220,644 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340,121 shares, representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 12.82% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,151,341 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243,016 shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAXN by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. Maxeon is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology.

