Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.40MM shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX). This represents 6.29% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.21MM shares and 6.87% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.21% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnachip Semiconductor is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.21% from its latest reported closing price of $10.72.

The projected annual revenue for Magnachip Semiconductor is $361MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27, a decrease of 70.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnachip Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MX is 0.2151%, a decrease of 12.8549%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 76,584K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 13,950,086 shares representing 31.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,150,086 shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 0.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,344,873 shares representing 14.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,382,624 shares, representing a decrease of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 2,573,425 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,300,000 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 2,190,000 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.