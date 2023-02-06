Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.16MM shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE). This represents 7.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 5.37MM shares and 7.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.20% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $76.31. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.20% from its latest reported closing price of $61.94.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is $2,013MM, an increase of 13.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.27, an increase of 215.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LITE is 0.2284%, a decrease of 12.5618%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 77,461K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,218,589 shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445,143 shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,720,187 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666,665 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 82.89% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,077,976 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064,965 shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 58.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,016,343 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984,005 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,921,133 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930,210 shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

