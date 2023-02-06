Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Liveramp Holdings (RAMP)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of Liveramp Holdings Inc (RAMP). This represents 2.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.26MM shares and 6.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.47% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liveramp Holdings is $29.13. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.47% from its latest reported closing price of $27.88.

The projected annual revenue for Liveramp Holdings is $609MM, an increase of 6.58%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79.

Fund Sentiment

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liveramp Holdings. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 10.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RAMP is 0.1006%, a decrease of 12.9618%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 78,863K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,901,725 shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751,761 shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 26.34% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,708,610 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138,906 shares, representing a decrease of 15.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 24.91% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,487,170 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387,295 shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,357,075 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442,777 shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 26.23% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,295,969 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LiveRamp Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

