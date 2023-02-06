Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Kennametal (KMT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.66MM shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT). This represents 8.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.96MM shares and 10.71% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kennametal is $25.76. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of $30.22.

The projected annual revenue for Kennametal is $2,052MM, an increase of 1.40%. The projected annual EPS is $1.50, a decrease of 9.11%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennametal. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KMT is 0.1289%, an increase of 1.3776%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 103,764K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 10,621,785 shares representing 13.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,600,482 shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 4,525,417 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632,157 shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Tinicum holds 3,394,268 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,949,743 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929,551 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMT by 8.63% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,916,490 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennametal Declares $0.20 Dividend

Kennametal said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 received the payment on November 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $30.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.78%, and the highest has been 5.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Kennametal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020.

