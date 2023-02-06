Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Jeld-Wen Holding (JELD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD). This represents 0.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.45MM shares and 5.95% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.63% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jeld-Wen Holding is $10.93. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.63% from its latest reported closing price of $13.43.

The projected annual revenue for Jeld-Wen Holding is $4,773MM, a decrease of 6.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.27, an increase of 105.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jeld-Wen Holding. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JELD is 0.1160%, a decrease of 24.5864%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 94,881K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 13,338,920 shares representing 15.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,179,207 shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 35.00% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 9,407,994 shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,319,618 shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,684,811 shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796,109 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 3.42% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,679,046 shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,779,746 shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 28.60% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,503,155 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156,827 shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 2.29% over the last quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

