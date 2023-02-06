Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.34MM shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 10.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of $11.40.

The projected annual revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is $449MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, an increase of 4.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRWD is 0.2218%, an increase of 9.2649%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 196,049K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 16,390,000 shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 10,902,066 shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,728,308 shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,722,453 shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 8,637,118 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,641,935 shares, representing a decrease of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,914,220 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,479,157 shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

