Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA). This represents 0.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.58MM shares and 6.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 95.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.98% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 193.98% from its latest reported closing price of $7.98.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $23MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.47.

Fund Sentiment

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 12.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IOVA is 0.1311%, a decrease of 15.3821%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.00% to 172,854K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,248,624 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,826,299 shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,020,000 shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,220,000 shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 20.63% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 6,780,387 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,688,378 shares, representing a decrease of 28.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,182,146 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167,507 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 78.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,711,314 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350,685 shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient's own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.