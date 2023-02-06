Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN). This represents 4.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 13.90MM shares and 6.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.39% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ImmunoGen is $12.69. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 172.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.66.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunoGen is $158MM, an increase of 64.75%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunoGen. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMGN is 0.0866%, an increase of 3.7805%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 210,119K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 21,741,458 shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 13,740,205 shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,020,490 shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 6.37% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 10,346,600 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,129,253 shares, representing a decrease of 36.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 8,548,145 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,141,045 shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 7,900,000 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,586,193 shares, representing a decrease of 46.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Immunogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

