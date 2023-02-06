Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN). This represents 3.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.53MM shares and 6.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.52% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huron Consulting Group is $89.76. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.52% from its latest reported closing price of $70.39.

The projected annual revenue for Huron Consulting Group is $1,232MM, an increase of 15.46%. The projected annual EPS is $4.06, a decrease of 6.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huron Consulting Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HURN is 0.1790%, an increase of 5.8631%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 21,991K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 995,584 shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 926,613 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,507 shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 858,446 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583,938 shares, representing an increase of 31.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 803,567 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851,743 shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 643,034 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648,552 shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Huron Consulting Group Background Information

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

