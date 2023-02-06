Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT). This represents 2.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.62MM shares and 6.96% of the company, a decrease in shares of 61.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.36% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is $13.62. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.36% from its latest reported closing price of $14.55.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is $304MM, an increase of 11.93%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.24.

Fund Sentiment

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HCAT is 0.1290%, a decrease of 25.0863%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.22% to 63,714K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,602,590 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293,000 shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,940,859 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617,288 shares, representing an increase of 68.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 100.61% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,928,400 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980,166 shares, representing an increase of 49.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,875,284 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427,394 shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626,169 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519,093 shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

