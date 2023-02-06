Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.14MM shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 4.03MM shares and 10.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane is $73.78. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of $79.87.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane is $540MM, an increase of 12.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.72, a decrease of 0.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLNE is 0.2515%, a decrease of 6.6047%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 43,210K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,313,688 shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102,051 shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,719,700 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717,600 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 45.93% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,166,961 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,149,164 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622,625 shares, representing a decrease of 41.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 38.44% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,077,347 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071,630 shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

