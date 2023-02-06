Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Haemonetics (HAE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE). This represents 7.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.54MM shares and 10.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.21% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is $96.90. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from its latest reported closing price of $87.13.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is $1,153MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual EPS is $2.94, an increase of 74.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HAE is 0.2386%, an increase of 8.3470%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 67,472K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,286,276 shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,281,436 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 19.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,093,820 shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088,845 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,893,389 shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718,844 shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 23.51% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,108,951 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122,644 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 9.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,535,391 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511,113 shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Haemonetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

