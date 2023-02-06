Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.76MM shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE). This represents 4.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.10MM shares and 7.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guidewire Software is $78.58. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $75.80.

The projected annual revenue for Guidewire Software is $909MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GWRE is 0.3626%, a decrease of 8.5719%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 105,566K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 6,083,288 shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162,843 shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 4,978,919 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916,156 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,907,796 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125,737 shares, representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Skye Global Management holds 3,678,500 shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,912,016 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849,627 shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRE by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. Guidewire combines digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to its customers, Guidewire continually evolves to enable their success. With 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry, its marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.