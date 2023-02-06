Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Global Payments (GPN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.93MM shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN). This represents 5.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 17.68MM shares and 6.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.88% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $145.71. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.88% from its latest reported closing price of $113.06.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is $8,614MM, a decrease of 3.39%. The projected annual EPS is $10.54, an increase of 4,088.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GPN is 0.3945%, a decrease of 6.3338%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 284,890K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,070,661 shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,156,040 shares, representing a decrease of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,262,626 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,289,974 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,224,833 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221,214 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 43.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,283,082 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232,362 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,745,973 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,665,805 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.