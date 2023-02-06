Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Fortive (FTV)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.12MM shares of Fortive Corp (FTV). This represents 5.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 22.20MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.06% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortive is $74.65. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from its latest reported closing price of $69.08.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is $6,077MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual EPS is $3.38, an increase of 59.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FTV is 0.2534%, an increase of 9.2958%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 386,872K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 41,619,139 shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 18,895,054 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,041,654 shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,573,328 shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,448,936 shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 11,441,180 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,631,301 shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,595,229 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,552,525 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Fortive Declares $0.07 Dividend

Fortive said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $69.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Fortive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

