Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC). This represents 5.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 6.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.03% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is $22.10. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.03% from its latest reported closing price of $20.27.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is $235MM, a decrease of 5.36%. The projected annual EPS is $1.75, a decrease of 29.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FFIC is 0.0829%, a decrease of 10.5881%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 24,131K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,672,808 shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519,441 shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 926,625 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922,825 shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 1.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829,310 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829,044 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 721,266 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750,563 shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 0.79% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 713,551 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734,667 shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Flushing Financial Declares $0.22 Dividend

Flushing Financial said on August 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $20.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.29%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 8.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Flushing Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

