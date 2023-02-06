Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Fluor (FLR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Fluor Corp (FLR). This represents 9.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 16.26MM shares and 11.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.46% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is $36.08. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.46% from its latest reported closing price of $36.25.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is $15,302MM, an increase of 28.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLR is 0.3337%, an increase of 19.8955%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 154,026K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,705,975 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,318,467 shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,988,228 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,528,388 shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,258,620 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176,258 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 8.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,151,371 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083,601 shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,780,898 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246,929 shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Fluor Declares $0.10 Dividend

Fluor said on February 6, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020 received the payment on April 2, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $36.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 6.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Fluor Background Information

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

