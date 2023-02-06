Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.12MM shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV). This represents 8.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.16MM shares and 10.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.33% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 Networks is $178.81. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $221.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from its latest reported closing price of $152.40.

The projected annual revenue for F5 Networks is $3,013MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual EPS is $11.70, an increase of 133.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1190 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5 Networks. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FFIV is 0.2521%, an increase of 0.6777%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 66,672K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,776,928 shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,890,480 shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 25.40% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868,200 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651,600 shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,775,969 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779,959 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 1.64% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,649,354 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030,530 shares, representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,595,125 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581,255 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 1.66% over the last quarter.

F5 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

