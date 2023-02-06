Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.40MM shares of EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS). This represents 5.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.13MM shares and 6.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EXACT Sciences is $62.50. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of $67.45.

The projected annual revenue for EXACT Sciences is $2,322MM, an increase of 15.80%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.69.

Fund Sentiment

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in EXACT Sciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EXAS is 0.1817%, a decrease of 2.7362%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 204,491K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 16,040,490 shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,561,702 shares, representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 73.05% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,225,550 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,053,642 shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,028,620 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320,404 shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,814,177 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,422,384 shares, representing a decrease of 165.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 59.68% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,364,599 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,517,145 shares, representing a decrease of 21.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

