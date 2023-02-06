Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.99MM shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). This represents 6.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.03MM shares and 9.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $26.24. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $25.39.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $335MM, an increase of 21.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.95, a decrease of 3.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EPRT is 0.2501%, an increase of 0.7842%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 159,670K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,337,308 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,152,608 shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,944,246 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,760,875 shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,593,101 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793,045 shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 91.47% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,275,391 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211,611 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848,785 shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.