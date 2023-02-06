Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA). This represents 3.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.11MM shares and 9.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $14.40.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.90.

Fund Sentiment

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 49.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRDA is 0.8490%, an increase of 94.6137%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 24,572K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,865,819 shares representing 15.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,425,784 shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408,379 shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,972,050 shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437,498 shares, representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,954,419 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

