Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.01MM shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC). This represents 0.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.71MM shares and 7.82% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.17% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enerpac Tool Group is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.17% from its latest reported closing price of $27.60.

The projected annual revenue for Enerpac Tool Group is $595MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual EPS is $1.69, an increase of 387.86%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerpac Tool Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EPAC is 0.1178%, a decrease of 3.6706%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 65,563K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,150,425 shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 5,057,859 shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,842,883 shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 4.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,252,977 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229,070 shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,398,059 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872,245 shares, representing a decrease of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 11.10% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,249,965 shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166,958 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Declares $0.04 Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.04 per share. Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $27.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.18%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 0.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Enerpac Tool Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.