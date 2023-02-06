Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Encompass Health (EHC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.56MM shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC). This represents 9.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.52MM shares and 10.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is $68.90. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of $61.49.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is $4,719MM, a decrease of 11.97%. The projected annual EPS is $3.29, an increase of 20.11%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 4.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EHC is 0.3221%, a decrease of 23.7213%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 116,823K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,319,096 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065 shares, representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 91,280.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,152,239 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026,914 shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 13.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,986,447 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945,981 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 2,950,000 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,915,717 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869,913 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Encompass Health Declares $0.15 Dividend

Encompass Health said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $61.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

Encompass Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

