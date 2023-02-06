Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 (OLO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.13MM shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6/1/2038 (OLO). This represents 5.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 6.63MM shares and 6.48% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.77% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from its latest reported closing price of $8.59.

The projected annual revenue for DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6 is $217MM, an increase of 23.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.08.

Fund Sentiment

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in DB Crude Oil Long ETN due 6. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OLO is 0.3320%, a decrease of 7.4508%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 166,235K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raine Capital holds 32,645,813 shares representing 19.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 13,024,633 shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,275,778 shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 3.19% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 6,989,481 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,997,831 shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 5,524,900 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,318,549 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865,413 shares, representing an increase of 64.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLO by 139.78% over the last quarter.

Olo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE®

