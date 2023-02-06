Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.81MM shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN). This represents 4.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.36MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.50% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcare is $40.12. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from its latest reported closing price of $30.98.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcare is $2,261MM, a decrease of 19.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.25, a decrease of 46.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcare. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCRN is 0.2012%, an increase of 21.5652%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 44,122K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,656,951 shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493,914 shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 2,278,098 shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143,625 shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 106.51% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,118,415 shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194,340 shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 38.11% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,564,709 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638,612 shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 47.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,085,539 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085,204 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 42.01% over the last quarter.

Cross Country Healthcares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

