Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.64MM shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC). This represents 4.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.84MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credit Acceptance is $425.34. The forecasts range from a low of $367.64 to a high of $502.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of $527.93.

The projected annual revenue for Credit Acceptance is $1,890MM, an increase of 59.57%. The projected annual EPS is $36.41, a decrease of 7.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Acceptance. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CACC is 0.6985%, a decrease of 2.2982%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 9,150K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 1,632,368 shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 822,873 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837,551 shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Gobi Capital holds 511,254 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494,494 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 318,510 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318,525 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 0.39% over the last quarter.

SEQUX - Sequoia Fund holds 298,244 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Acceptance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for its financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.