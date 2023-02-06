Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Corsair Partnering (CORS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Corsair Partnering Corporation (CORS). This represents 5.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 7.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Partnering. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CORS is 0.2504%, an increase of 19.9073%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 20,109K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 2,565,234 shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290,999 shares, representing an increase of 49.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORS by 94.92% over the last quarter.

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 2,475,000 shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,349,171 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,250,000 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,173,128 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731,587 shares, representing an increase of 37.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORS by 23.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

