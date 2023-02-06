Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors (CLH)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.15MM shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH). This represents 9.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.76MM shares and 12.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is $144.23. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of $131.91.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is $5,293MM, an increase of 5.69%. The projected annual EPS is $6.89, a decrease of 1.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLH is 0.3275%, an increase of 7.3561%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 55,545K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 2,172,294 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013,591 shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Artemis Investment Management LLP holds 1,544,794 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364,963 shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538,257 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527,253 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,535,934 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481,646 shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 38.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,470,348 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436,077 shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Clean Harbors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.