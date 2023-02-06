Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Chubb (CB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.71MM shares of Chubb Ltd (CB). This represents 4.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 27.65MM shares and 6.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chubb is $247.56. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $209.84.

The projected annual revenue for Chubb is $42,328MM, a decrease of 1.85%. The projected annual EPS is $18.59, an increase of 46.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubb. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 2.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CB is 0.5795%, an increase of 1.6151%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 441,032K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,017,528 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,436,219 shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CB by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,156,465 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,116,394 shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,589,398 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,795,055 shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,845,443 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,847,917 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,526,263 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532,461 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CB by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Chubb Declares $0.83 Dividend

Chubb said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $209.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 3.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Chubb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide

