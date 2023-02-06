Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.96MM shares of Celanese Corporation (CE). This represents 6.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.44MM shares and 8.67% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $124.99. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $125.45.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is $12,553MM, an increase of 30.76%. The projected annual EPS is $13.50, a decrease of 11.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CE is 0.1763%, a decrease of 8.5978%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 120,474K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 9,710,183 shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,156,714 shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,424,644 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148,419 shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 12.67% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 4,517,898 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238,698 shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,904,924 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866,632 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2,401,266 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398,893 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Celanese Declares $0.70 Dividend

Celanese said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $125.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.15%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

