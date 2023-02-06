Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Cavco Industries (CVCO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.33MM shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO). This represents 3.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 5.48% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.18% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cavco Industries is $348.50. The forecasts range from a low of $292.90 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.18% from its latest reported closing price of $274.02.

The projected annual revenue for Cavco Industries is $2,246MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual EPS is $26.81, a decrease of 2.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cavco Industries. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVCO is 0.2075%, an increase of 2.6225%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 9,827K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 727,337 shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 605,894 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594,939 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCO by 8.51% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 307,949 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308,949 shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCO by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 292,000 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCO by 28.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252,016 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257,705 shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCO by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Cavco Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. Cavco Industries is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments and marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. The company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco's finance subsidiary, Country Place Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.