Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Carter's (CRI)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.81MM shares of Carter's, Inc. (CRI). This represents 4.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.80MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 52.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.40% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter's is $72.13. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.40% from its latest reported closing price of $84.26.

The projected annual revenue for Carter's is $3,244MM, a decrease of 3.53%. The projected annual EPS is $6.90, an increase of 4.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRI is 0.2250%, a decrease of 0.0029%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 54,398K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,078,783 shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100,133 shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,617,390 shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105,813 shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 37.52% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,198,966 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205,342 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,791,678 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688,265 shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,738,979 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716,106 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Carters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.